From flash furniture
Flash Furniture 2 Pk. 30'' x 48'' Rectangular Table Top with Natural or Walnut Reversible Laminate Top
CASUAL DINING >>> This indoor table top offers plenty of style to compliment your restaurant dining space. With a reversible top design, select the finish that best suits your establishment's decor, then add a compatible base. Cleans easily using a mild detergent and water to prepare for your next guest. For a spotless surface, wipe with a dry cloth. Comfortable seat up to 4 adults at this rectangular table. Laminate top, high impact melamine core, heat and moisture resistant Reversible top, black or walnut finish, easy to clean with mild detergent, wipe dry Classic reversible design, black edge band protects finish PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS >>> Overall Size: 30"W x 48"D x 1.125"H