From nurse mates
3 Pack 2 Pin SW PC Desktop Power Cable onOff Push Button ATX Computer Switch Cord 45CM
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Length: 45CM/17.8inch. Fit most computer cases. Perfect fit for a motherboard's 2-pin power switch (Power SW) header, this will also work as a restart switch. Very easy to install, and no soldering required. Great for replacing the defective old power switch cable or for any novel project you might have in mind. Please ensure power in disconnected before installation. Package contents: Economic 3-pack 2-pin power switch cable, comes in a nice bag for convenient carry & storage.