From g.f. gardens
2 Pin D Shape Earpiece Headset Mic for Walkie Talkie Two Way CB Ham Radio Kenwood Baofeng
It has a finger PTT button to run down your finger for easy access. By adjusting the earplug like the shape of the ear in the ear hook can be adjusted to the most comfortable orientation, snapping ears, easy to intercom. Applications: l Relevant personnel: police, military, bouncer, and businessman. l Related sites: nightclubs, bars, paintball, security, restaurants, hotels, airports, casinos, manufacturing plants, conventions, concerts, warehouses, and noisy environments. Two-pin standard diameter: Ear 3.5mm stereo (top pin). Mic 2.5mm stereo (bottom pin). Compatible with: *Baofeng: BF-F8HPGT-3BF-F9V2+UV-6RUV-5XGT-1UV-5RV2+BF-997SUV-82CUV-5RI6+GT-5UV-5RTPUV-82XUV-8BF-UV530iUV-89UV-5RAX+BF-388ABF-F3+UV-A52BF-F9+TPA52E51Uv-5STD501UV-6DUV-5RTBF-235UV-8DUV-530IA-52UV-5ROBf-f8FD-108FD-118UV-6*Wouxun: KG-UV8D, KG-UV6D, KG-UV899, KG-819,KG-199,KG-IP55, KG-818*Quansheng: TG-6AUV-2Tg-k4at*Kenwood: TK-2300V4P, TK-3230,PKT-23K,TK-2400V4P, Tk-3402u16p, UV-N98, TK3230K, TK-2400V16P,