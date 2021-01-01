2 -Pieces Tray Top Coffee Table Sets

A truly breathtaking coffee table sets with a natural wood tray-style finish and white base. From Rustic to Traditional this table has elements of all styles that will fit with your current home.Set in front of your living room sofa to set down drinks, remotes, books, and more in the tray design. Use the lower shelf to store more books, media, magazines, or dÃ©cor.Keep essential items within arm's reach without sacrificing aesthetics.