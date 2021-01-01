From titan tools

2 Pieces Solid Brass 3816 External threadto5827 Internal Thread Adapter 58 to 38 Adapter for Microphone Holder cameraTripod Screw Adapter Converter.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Product description: 5 / 8-27 'internal thread; turn 3 / 8-16' external thread; for / microphone camera installation stabilizer screw adapter converter Material: All metal material, durable. Color: gold, anti-skid knurled surface, deep and burr-free, with thread, easy to install and stable. Simple installation: stable for microphone stand / camera tripod / camera and other accessories. 100% quality guarantee: If you are not satisfied, you can refund or replace our new products. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us via email. Thank you

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com