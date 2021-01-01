From farm mustang
2 Pieces S-Type Bracket Holder with Bowens Mount for Speedlite Flash Snoot Softbox Beauty Dish Reflector Umbrella
Advertisement
Great combination of L-type and T-type speedlite mounts and improved from them. No pre-assembly & post-disassembly. Smaller size, lighter weight, less space occupied. Unique speedlite mounting method: the speedlite can be clamped firmly into the mount both horizontally and vertically. Reliable mounting: firm clamp between 2 pieces of soft plastic, no pressure nor metal scratch to your speedlite. Bowens mount design facilitates most studio flash accessories, e.g. softboxes, reflectors, beauty dishes, etc. NOTE: the speedlite, snoot, umbrella, beauty dish and softbox are not included.