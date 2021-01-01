Creative Home 2 Pieces Oven Mitt, Pop Corn

This great pair Neoprene heat resist oven mitt, kitchen gloves is Insulated for cooking, baking BBQ. Heat and cold resistant. Made of 100% quality and durable neoprene material which is BPA-Free, PVC-Free. Neoprene Oven Mitt, its heat resistant up to 500 degree F and cold resistant down to -134 degree F. Commercial grade heat resistant oven mitt, protecting your hand from cooking, baking, pot holding, BBQ and grilling. Suitable for both left and right hand use. Stain and water resistant, easy to clean. Great gift choice for Mother's Day, birthday, party gathering. Design with a loop for easy hanging on hook. Textured non-slip surface, provide a better, safer grip.