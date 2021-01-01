2 Pieces Brass 58 Male to 14 Female Screw Adapter Microphone Stand Adapter for Microphone Stand Camera Tripod Accessory Adapter Converter

Best Quality Guranteed. Description: Precision manufactured microphone stand adapter 5/8 '-27 male to 1/4' -20 female. Features: Full thread, non-slip, deep and burr-free, easy to add and remove, easy to install, stable and compact. Material: Made of brass, anti-rust, corrosion-resistant and durable. Uses: The adapter can convert a tripod or light stand (1 / 4-20 thread) into a microphone stand (5 / 8-27 thread), and other adaptation equipment. Choose us: only for one reason, we always pursue higher quality.