From lavish home
Lavish Home 2-Piece Solid Silver Cotton Bath Towel Set
Advertisement
Enjoy luxurious softness and maximum absorbency with the Lavish Home Quick Dry Zero Twist Collection. The unique fine yarn zero twist design offers a quick dry method to reduce time in the dryer and save energy, while also remaining light weight and comfortable. This towel set provides a luxurious bathroom experience and the stylish, yet subtle trendy pin stitch design adds a touch of elegance to any decor. Color: Silver.