2 Piece Picture Frame Painting Print Set on Metal

Spruce up your office or living space with this 2-in-1 set of wall decor on metal canvas and frame. It hangs vertically via two built-in keyhole backing on the top corners. Display the pieces together or separately with low-lying dressers or benches along entryways or living rooms with eclectic, contemporary, or bohemian themes. They may work with vintage-inspired, and contemporary interiors as well. Suitable for indoor use only. This is a 2-in-1 set of rectangular wall Decor. This item comes shipped in one carton.