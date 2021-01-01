Mind Reader 2 Piece Mesh Desk Organizer, Pencil Cup Organizer, Pen, Pencil, Paperclip, Office Supplies Storage Organizer, Black

Keep all of your office accessories organized with the Mind Reader 5-section metal mesh desk organizer tray! This Mind Reader desk organizer tray is equipped with 5 compartments to fit your pens, pencils, paperclips, staples, sticky notes, index cards, stationery sets, envelopes, and more, all organized and together in one place. STURDY AND DURABLE METAL MESH DESIGN Built to last with attention to detail and high-quality materials, this metal mesh tray is sturdy enough for holding all of your essential small office accessories. Use it to organize your office supplies to declutter your desk or workspace at home. Store thumbtacks, envelopes, markers, small rulers, rubber bands, and more. STYLISH AND SLEEK Style and function meet in this metal mesh organizer caddy. The sleek mesh design and compact shape keep your desktop looking modern and classy while also working to keep your it neat and tidy. The spacious design offers plenty of space to store your small items on top of your desk where they are easy to find, and the open design offers quick access to items you use frequently. RUBBER FEET KEEP IT IN PLACE AND PROTECT YOUR DESKTOP Rubber feet at the bottom side of the tray offer cushioning so your metal tray doesn't scratch your desk or any surface you place it on. They also help to keep the tray in place while it's in use.