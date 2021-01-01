2 Piece Magazine Holder Racks In Faux Nubuck

Gather up magazines and newspapers in fabulous style with this set of faux leather basket style magazine racks. Exceptionally well made with metal buckles, stitched details and fabric lining, each has a roomy interior with lots of space. Sold as a set of 2, nestle next to a coffee table or reading chari. Clutter-busters, use these pieces as catch-alls to keep things neat and tidy and organize a wide of items from hand-towels, to corralling wrapping paper rolls or caddy gifts. Color: Chocolate Brown