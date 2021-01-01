Advertisement
The Oster Cuisine Riverdale 14 Piece cutlery set is a wonderful addition to any kitchen. The Riverdale is the perfect set to make you feel just like a professional chef while preparing your favorite meal for family and friends. This knife set features beautiful wooden handles that ensure a safe and sturdy grip while slicing and dicing. Perfect set for slicing, dicing and chopping vegetables, fruits, meats, cheeses and more! Oster 2-Piece Knife Set Knife Stainless Steel in Brown | 849101051M