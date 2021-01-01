2 Piece Iron Tabletop Candlestick Set

Use this pineapple candle holder set to add character to your modern-style living room or dining room. Delight your guests and make any occasion extra special by adding a lighted or flameless candle to this candle holder centerpiece. Made with a sturdy base, it is perfect for creating an elegant atmosphere at your table top or mantel. This decorative candle holder set will hold two pillar candles. This item comes shipped in one carton. Suitable for indoor use. This is a two-piece candle holder set. Modern design.