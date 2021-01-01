2 Piece Hibernate and London Fog Scented Jar Candle Set

HibernateNotes: Patchouli, Amber, Vanilla, HoneysuckleHello? Where are you? Exactly the point with this candle. Give yourself the excuse to hold up and just enjoy the time without the stresses of our daily routine. Grab a warm blanket, pour one of your favorite drinks, binge watch some TV, and light one of these candles. Soon you will be transported into a care-free state of mind. Lose yourself with this scent. London FogNotes: Earl Grey, Cedar, Savanna, Musk, Cucumber, Bees Wax, AngelicIt was only when Queen Victoria engaged in the Afternoon Tea ritual that it became a formal occasion on a larger scale. Imagine yourself for a moment in a posh British garden indulging in delicious cakes, scones, cucumber sandwiches, and plenty of Earl Grey tea. Enjoy a quintessentially British day with our Afternoon Tea experience. Please note All 11 oz. candles within everyday scents and seasonal scents come packaged within a white vessel displaying our logo and white decorated reusable tin.