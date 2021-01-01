Heath Outdoor Products 2-Piece Gourd Martin Bird House, 4-Pack

The easy-to-clean Heath Outdoor Products 2-Piece Gourd Purple Martin Bird House are designed with a lightweight, off-white plastic for maximum cooling inside. This gives your feathered friends a comfortable and safe place to call their home. Each bird house gourd is equipped with a starling-resistant entrance that can be removed if desired to give you complete control over who is making the gourd their home. The entryways of each gourd are molded with rain deflectors, and drainage holes in the base help prevent water buildup. This pack includes four gourds for you to hang in your front yard, back yard, or garden!