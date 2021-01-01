2 Piece Girl and Boy Scarecrow Pumpkins with Sunflowers and Leaf's Fall Figurines Set

Smiling faces and joyful phrases will enhance your decor with these adorable scarecrow Thanksgiving figurines! Dressed in straw hats and country garb they are sending the messages of the season to "Give Thanks" and "Be Joyful". Add these to your home to enhance your fall decor and celebrate the season! Features: Set of 2 scarecrow fall figurines. Features a boy and girl sitting on pumpkins with straw hats. Boy scarecrow is wearing brown pants with an orange and green top and black shoes. The boy is laying on a pumpkin that reads "Be Joyful" holding a sunflower. Girl scarecrow is wearing a set of blue overalls with a pink shirt and black shoes. The girl is sitting on a pumpkin that reads "Give Thanks" while holding green leaves. Faces are smiling with rosy cheeks a triangle nose and black beaded eyes. Great for Thanksgiving festivities with a flat bottom.