From caroline's treasures
Caroline's Treasures 2-Piece White Cotton Hand Towel (Dogs) | CK1617KTEMB
A set of Two Hand Towels that are 100 percent cotton. Each towel measures 16 inches by 26 inches. These top-of-the-line, heavyweight, dobby hemmed hand towels are made of 100% ring spun cotton triple sheared terry velour fabric. Each towel features an embroidered design. Machine wash cold and tumble dry with low heat and do not bleach. Always use a pressing cloth when pressing the design.