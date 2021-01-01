From welhome
Welhome 2-Piece White Cotton Bath Sheet (Franklin) | EFRN-TW-BS19-01
Elevate your shower experience with the franklin textured towel set. These textured towels are woven using a fine pique weave to bring a contemporary look and feel to any bathroom. The waffle texture comes in a variety of classic colors. Mix and match to add performance and style to your linen closet with a neutral color palette that will coordinate with every bathroom.