SD STUDIO DESIGNS 2 Piece Comet Center Plus, Craft Table and Matching Stool Set with Storage and Adjustable Top, Pink/Spatter Gray

The 2 Pc Comet Center Plus is made with durable Powder-Coated Heavy Duty Steel construction that includes six floor levelers for stability and matching 20.5" height Padded Stool. Craft Table Overall Dimensions: 50"W x 23.75"D x 29.5"H TILTING TOP + PENCIL LEDGE: The 36" wide tilting table top is larger than other tops offered on similar sets and is adjustable up to 40°. The 24" wide pencil ledge can be positioned by sliding up and locking into place, keeping pencils and markers from falling off the top while tilted. Adjustable Top's Main Work Surface Dimensions: 36"W x 23.75"D SIDE SHELF + DRAWERS: The 15.5" W x 14" D side table top keeps your craft supplies close and flat while the top is tilted for drawing. The three fabric drawers offer you a 12.75" W x 12.75" D x 4" H space to organize your art supplies. Larger craft supplies can be stored on the 15.5" wide x 14.25" deep bottom shelf. PRODUCT WEIGHT + LIMITS: Table Weight 50 lbs | Weight Limits: Top 50 lbs, Right Shelf and Bottom Shelf 20 lbs each, Cloth Drawers 5 lbs each, Stool 200 lbs. ASSEMBLY DETAILS: Ready to Assemble for Easy and Fast Shipping. Some Tools Provided.