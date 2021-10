2 Piece Bonnetsville Umbrella Stand with Bamboo and Leather Trim Set

Umbrella Stand With Bamboo & Leather TrimFeatures:Natural MaterialsHandcraftedProduct Type: SculptureSubject: No SubjectColor: BlackPrimary Material: WoodMaterial Details: RattanQuantity: 2Hand Painted: YesHandmade: YesPurposeful Distressing Type: Coat/Paint DistressingLead Free: YesAge Group: AdultGlass Component: NoPower Source: Battery Required: NoBattery Type: Number of Batteries Needed: Rechargeable Batteries: Batteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: Product Care: Wipe with a damp clothHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayManufacturing Type: HandmadeSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Animals: No AnimalsNature: No NatureTransportation Type: No TransportationSports: No SportsFood & Beverage: No Food & BeverageEntertainment: No EntertainmentFantasy & Sci-Fi: No Fantasy & Sci-FiStructures & Buildings: No Structures & BuildingsGeometric & Shapes: No Geometric & ShapesWords & Text: No Words & TextSpiritual & Religious: No Spiritual & ReligiousPeople: No PeopleDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Ornate TraditionalSpefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Low Lead Compliant: YesUN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: Total Recycled Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 20Overall Width - Side to Side: 11Overall Depth - Front to Back: 11Overall Product Weight: 11Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: