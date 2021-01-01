2-Piece Artificial Grass Plants In Pots

Liven up the decor in your home or office with these artificial green grass plants potted in black cement pots. There is no need to provide these plants water or sunlight, these faux grass plants stay looking green and healthy on their own, and can be conveniently displayed on any desk, table, windowsill, or countertop surface. The sleek black ceramic finish of these planters complements the vibrant color of the artificial succulents and helps bring modern minimalist design into your home.