Hyper Tough 2-Piece 8-Inch and 10-Inch Groove Joint Pliers Set
The Hyper Tough 2-Piece Groove-Joint Pliers Set are constructed of heavy duty steel for long lasting durability. They feature non-slip double dipped grips for control of the tool. Groove joint pliers features a tongue and groove system that allows the pliers to adjust to multiple sizes providing versatility. Sizes included in this set are 8-inch and 10-inch. These pliers are backed by a 5 year limited warranty.