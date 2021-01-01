2 Phillips / 7mm Slotted Magnetic Screwdriver Set, 8' CR-V Round Shaft Non-Slip Black+Yellow Handle

【SIZE】#2 Phillips and 7mm slotted screwdriver with 8 inch (200mm) round shaft. 【CR-V Shaft】Chrome-vanadium steel shaft, smooth hand feeling and corrosion resistance. The tip is hardened through a heat treatment process to improve durability. 【Magnetic Tip】With magnetic tip can hold screws easily and make it easy to lift the screw after it has finished unraveling. Prevent dropping and subsequently losing screws. 【Non-Slip Wide Handle】Made of TPR plastic material, comfortable hand feeling, ergonomically design and ensure optimal force-transmission. The handle is wide enough to give you the most comfort and maximum torque. 【Applicatin】Useful to open up electronic device, preferred for electrician, mechanic and repair shop.