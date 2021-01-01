2 Person X-Large Double Swing Chair Wicker Hanging Egg Chair

LUXURY 2Person Swing CHAIR: Overall chair dimensions (collapsed) are 78 inches long x 63 inches wide x 43.3 inches deep; Seat is 51.2 inches wide x 25.6 inches deep x43.3 inches high. 450-pound weight capacity: STURDY AND COMFORTABLE: Seat and frame of egg chair is constructed of polyethylene rattan resin wicker wrapped around a aluminum frame for weather-resistant protection, strength and durability; Back features nylon rope; Seat cushion and headrest pillow feature a polyester material and polyester fiberfill cores;All-in-one seat, back and arm cushion also features zippers to easily remove the inner cushions for cleaning;Stand is made of powder-coated+Electrophoretic paint steel. It is sturdy & safe for you to sit in, and it will be a great addition to your indoor or outdoor furniture; EASY TO ASSEMBLE: This chair and stand are simple to put together with the included tools and hardware; Everything you need is in the box, including the chair, headrest pillow, seat cushion, safety strap and stand; Safety strap helps keep the chair safely in place while getting in and out of the chair; Chair provides a relaxing seat for one person;LOOKS GREAT OUTDOORS: Egg chair is designed to be used inside or outside; Stand and chair combo makes it easy to add a stylish seat to an apartment without having to permanently install it into the ceiling; Makes a wonderful addition to the patio, deck, garden, yard, backyard, porch, bedroom, living room and other places around your home;MATERIAL USED- The chair used ALUMINUM frame and Power coating+Electrophoretic paint steel standing pole to avoid rusty problem, the egg chair used weather resistant fabric and wicker, the egg chair can be used for a long time.