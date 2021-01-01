2 Person X-Large Double Swing Chair Wicker Hanging Egg Chair

LOOKS GREAT OUTDOORS: Egg chair is designed to be used inside or outside; Stand and chair combo makes it easy to add a stylish seat to an apartment without having to permanently install it into the ceiling; Makes a wonderful addition to the patio, deck, garden, yard, backyard, porch, bedroom, living room and other places around your homeMATERIAL USED- The chair used ALUMINUM frame and Power coating+Electrophoretic paint steel standing pole to avoid rusty problem, the egg chair used weather resistant fabric and wicker, the egg chair can be used for a long time.