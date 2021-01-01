87" 2 Person Adjustable L-Shaped Computer Desk

The 87-inch long desktop computer can meet the different needs of two people, and it can also be assembled into an L-shaped desk to fit any corner of your room. It is made of P2 engineered wood and metal frame to ensure sturdiness and durability. The maximum load capacity can reach 250 pounds. It has a spacious desktop, 3 drawers and 2 shelves, providing ample storage space for computers, printers, books, factories, etc. You can use it as a writing table for 2 people, an office table and a game table. Non-slip foot pads prevent scratches on the floor. The modern and elegant style can be integrated into any home decoration. Suitable for bedroom, study room, office, etc. The surface is smooth and easy to clean. Easy to assemble according to detailed instructions.