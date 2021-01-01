2 PCS LED Garage Light Deformable Adjustable Garage Lamp High Bay Light For Workshop Parking Warehouse 150W 15000LM,Sliver

1.Installation and Details: It is easy to install and the lighting angle can be flexibly adapted to the needs. Multi-angle lighting, bright super light: 85-265V, 150W / 15000LM, 180º-360º angle lamp, E27/E26 connection energy saving, long service life , no flicker.2.Good Thermal Performance: The high-brightness LED chips, high-quality aluminum alloy (die-cast aluminum), heat dissipation, high temperature and corrosion resistance, and hollow structure, greatly improves the cooling performance and extends the life of the lamp .3.Deformable Design: Each lamp holder can be adjusted. The maximum beam angle can reach 360°. Deformable design to meet the lighting requirements of different environments.4.Widely Used: The application scope includes garages, warehouses, basements, homes, schools, workshops, logistics centers, exhibition halls, gymnasiums, mining, toll stations, and supermarkets. The waterproof grade can reach IP44.5.What You Get: LED overhead lights and good service. If you have any questions, you can contact us at any time.Specifications:Appearance color: all black/all silver/black silverInput voltage: AC 85-265VPower: 150WPF: 0.5Color temperature: 6000-6500KRadium: 80Luminous flux: 15000LmLED model: SMD2835Number of LEDs: 288Beam angle: 360°Bulb socket: E27/ E26Dimming enabled: noProtection level: IP65LED life: 50000 hoursLED working temperature: -25°C-40°CEnergy efficiency rating: ACertification: CE and RohsPacking List:1*4-division-part Folding Garage LightNote:1.Due to manual measurement, there may be a tolerance of 1-3mm, depending on the actual product received.2. Due to different shooting equipment, there may be some chromatic aberration, which is purely normal.