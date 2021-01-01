From first deal
[2 Pcs] BW-SS7 Zi-Bee3.0 2300W Smart Light Switch Module 1 Gang Wireless App Remote Control Voice Control Time Schedule Works with Amazon Alexa and.
Advertisement
Note:A Zi-bee3.0 Gataway is required to work with BW-SS7 Smart Light Switch ModuleYou can search the ID number of the gataway on the site: 1604351 Or Tag the link: BW-IS1 Zi-Bee3.0 Smart GatewaySpecifications: Product NameZi-Bee Smart Light Switch ModuleModelBW-SS7Input VoltageAC 230V 50/60HzRated Current10AWireless ProtocolZi-Bee 3.0AppBlitzWolf, Tuya, Smart LifeWorking Distance=200mMaximum PowerLED 250WWhite Light 2300WShell MaterialFlame Retardant MaterialIP RatingIP20Operating Temperature-10~45?Product Size46x46x18mm Package included:2 * BW-SS7 Zi-Bee3.