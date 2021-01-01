KuWFi 2-Pack Wireless Long Range WiFi Bridge 5.8G 900Mbps Point to Point Access Point Indoor/Outdoor AP CPE Kit Supports 2-3KM Anti-Interference.

?What KuWFi CPE200M is?an 11AC 5GHz 900Mbps Long Range WiFi Extender Outdoor Wireless Bridge CPE Kit with ethernet port. The Wi-Fi range to up to 2-3KM and with LED display to configure the PT/PTMP connection, more stable Support AP and bridge operation mode, simple to built the PTP/PTMP connections, meet with multiple Wi-Fi transmission scheme demands. Outdoor Wireless CPE Bridge Waterproof, dust proof, lighting protection. Operating Temperature: -30?55? Storage Temp: -40?70 Multiple operation mode, suit for different network & environment? Connect an IP Surveillance Camera to CPE200M's secondary port and utilize its long-range connectivity to send surveillance video back through the wireless network for extended surveillance coverage. Tethering a series of IP Cameras to the CPE200M gives you eyes on places you might not otherwise see. Easy to set CPE with IP cameras and networks DVR? Point to Point Connection for Wireless Coverage? Multi-Mode wireless wifi bridge with eth