You should check your vacuum cleaner's rotating floor brush and drive belt regularly for wear or damage and replace the belt if it is broken or worn. The drive belt is a critical component of your vacuum that allows the brush roll to spin and help remove dirt and debris from your carpets. If you notice a rubber smell coming from your vacuum you should check your belt for any signs of wear. To change the belt, please refer to your user guide for installation instructions. Fits Eureka 2900, 3040, 4100, 4200, 4300, 4400, 4500, 4600, 4700, 5180, 5190, 5700, 5800, 7600, 7700, 7800, 7900, 8800, 9000, HP5500, HP5550 Series. smart details 2-Pack Vacuum Belt for Eureka U Rubber in Black | 1728