This outdoor lumbar pillow is the perfect accessory to add some interest to your outdoor patio space. It coordinates with most Lowe’s outdoor cushions. This outdoor pillow is UV resistant and is intended for use on your patio or deck, however we recommend bringing it indoors when it rains or when not in use to preserve its lifespan and keep it looking beautiful. Style Selections 2-Pack Solid Peacock Rectangular Lumbar Pillow Polyester in Blue | AD34120B-D9C2