Westinghouse 2-Pack Single Head Black LED Outdoor Garden Solar Post Lamp | SR91PL02A08
This product is designed to provide high-quality illumination suitable for a variety of modern and traditional home styles. The vintage design and its warm white lighting is perfect for lighting pathways, garages, yards, walkways, porches and more. The filament bulbs that are included offer 2 lighting modes, a low mode for warming decorative lighting and a high mode for emergency lighting to protect your home. This post lamp is built to withstand the most extreme weather conditions. Westinghouse 2-Pack Single Head Black LED Outdoor Garden Solar Post Lamp | SR91PL02A08