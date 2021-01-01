Add some sparkle to your space with the GE branded Automatic LED Shimmer Night Light. Housing energy-efficient LED technology, the plug-in light helps guide you safely through your home at night, with a beautiful look that adds a certain sparkle to any room. It also features light-sensing technology, which further keeps energy costs down by automatically turning on at dusk and off at dawn, so there’s no need to unplug it during the day. Light up the night with the shimmering glow of the GE-branded LED Shimmer Night Light. GE 2-Pack Silver Shimmer LED Night Light Auto On/Off | 42574