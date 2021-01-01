From westpoint home
WestPoint Home 2-Pack Seduction Satin Silver Standard Polyester Pillow Case | 028828336781
Advertisement
Relax on the silky softness of satin every night with the Seduction Satin Pillowcase Pair. Detailed with a generous hem for a luxurious drape on your bed, these pillowcases offer a lustrous sheen and easy care properties. The pair is available in a palette of elegant colors: Black, Champagne, Rose Gold, Silver, Leopard, and comes in Standard and King sizes. 100% Polyester. Machine Washable. WestPoint Home 2-Pack Seduction Satin Silver Standard Polyester Pillow Case | 028828336781