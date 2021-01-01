From general
[2-Pack] Seamless Glass Screen Protector-Deluxe Edge-To-Edge Full Coverage Premium Heavy Duty Tempered Glass For Apple Iphone Xs Max
Advertisement
Material: Tempered Glass Screen Size: 6.5 Inches Compatible Devices: Cellphone Compatible Phone Models: Iphone Xs Max Item Hardness: 9H Seamless Edge-To-Edge Design - Cnc Milling Technology With Polished And Rounded Edges For A Complete Edge-To-Edge Seamless Fit Impact And Scratch Resistant - Heavy Duty Tempered Glass ( Imported Premium Japanese Asahi ) - .3Mm Thickness With 9H Hardness Rating 100% Touch Accurate With Ultra Clear Viewing - Ultra Thin, Highly Durable, Scratch Resistant, Hydrophobic, And Oleophobic Glass Allows For Super Precise Touch Screen Sensitivity And Ultra Clear High Definition Viewing Please Allow 24-72 Hours For Any Air Bubbles To Dry After Application.