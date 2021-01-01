2-PACK: Professional Vegan Leather Vertical Smartphone Holster Case (Black) w/ Belt Clip & Loop - fits Smartphones up to 6.5-inch iPhone XR/XS Max/XS/X/8+ Galaxy S10+/S9+ Pixel 3 XL V40 ThinQ OnePlus

Slim, yet functional, the SumacLife Professional Vegan Leather Vertical Smartphone Holster Case is a great way to carry your device without adding unnecessary bulk. Perfect for any occasion, the vegan leather works well for business and even casual daily use. Quickly access your device under the convenient magnetic flap that keeps your smartphone secure without being too cumbersome to get out. Attach the holster to your hip via the belt clip or alternative using the button snap belt loop (use both the clip and loop for extra security). With a versatile aesthetic and functional form factor, you can’t go wrong with the SumacLife Professional Vegan Leather Vertical Smartphone Holster Case. Try it out for yourself today! Fits smartphones 6.25 x 3.25 x 0.6 inches in dimension. Compatible phones include (but not limited to): Apple iPhone XR, XS Max, XS, X, 8 Plus, 8, 7, 7 Plus, SE, 6S Plus, 6S, 6 Plus, 6 Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10, S9+, S9, S8 Google Pixel 3 XL, 3, 2 XL, 2, 1 XL, 1 OnePlus 6T, 6, 5T, 5, 3T, 3, X, One Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20, P20 Pro, P20, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10, P Smart, P20 Lite LG V40 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, V30+, V30, G6+, G6 Sony Xperia XZ3, XZ2 Premium, XZ2, XZ1