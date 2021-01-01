IT Cosmetics 2-pack Pink Je Ne Sais Quoi Hydrating Lip Treatment What It Is Get hydrated, softer, and younger-looking lips and perfect soft, pretty color instantly with the latest in technology from IT Cosmetics. What You Get (2) .11 oz. Je Ne Sais Quoi Lip Treatment (a perfect pink shade) What It Does Infused with moisturizing butters and oils, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, and peptides Hydrates lips with a natural-looking pink color that lasts, without a stain How to Use Apply Je Ne Sais Quoi Hydrating Color Awakening Lip Treatment directly onto lips. Wear alone on dry lips or pair with other IT Cosmetics lip products for customized results. You can also apply before bed as your overnight lip treatment mask.