From general

(2-Pack) For Samsung Galaxy J2 (Metro Pcs) Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Material: Tempered Glass Clarity: 99.99 Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy J2 (Metro Pcs) Item Hardness: 9H Supreme Clarity - 99.99% Hd Clarity And Maintains The Original Touch Experience. Fingerprint And Scratch Resistant - Hydrophobic And Oleo-Phobic Coatings Protect Against Sweat And Oil Residue From Fingerprint, Keys And Other Outside Objects Easy Installation - Our Screen Protector Comes With Installation Instructions, A Dust Remover, Screen Wipe And Lint-Free Dry Cloth And Is Extremely Well Packaged For Premium Protection.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com