2-Pack F Male to BNC Female RF Coaxial Adapter F to BNC Coax Jack Connector

Best Quality Guranteed. Type: F to BNC RF coaxial adapter. Material: Made of high quality material with good connectivity. Function: One side is F male with male pin, and the other side is BNC female with inner bore, used for connecting F to BNC RF coaxial cable or device. Applications: Suitable for Antennas, Broadcast, Radios, Wi-Fi, Telecom, Coaxial cable, LMR, Wireless LAN Devices, CCTV, Microwave Applications and Digital Communication System etc. Package: 2pcs F male to BNC female Adapters