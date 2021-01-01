Achieve beautiful curb appeal with our faux wood shutters. Compared to real wood, they are much lighter for a hassle-free installation. Not susceptible to common issues of organic wood such as rotting, termites, or warping, all the while giving an identical look to real wood. With an incredible selection of sizes and styles to choose from, you are sure to find one that suits your home’s style. Ekena Millwork 2-Pack 10.75-in W x 73-in H Off-White Board and Batten Composite Exterior Shutters | FBJ06S11X073RUF