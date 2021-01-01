From fanstel

[2-Pack 6ft] iRAG Charger Cable USB Type C to A Fast Charge Charging Cord for Google Pixel 2/2XL/3/3XL/3A/3A XL/4a/4/4XL/4a 5g/5

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

[2-Pack 6ft] iRAG Charger Cable USB Type C to A Fast Charge.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com