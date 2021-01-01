Advertisement
Kills 99.99 percent of most common germs that may cause illness. Scientifically advanced, patent-pending formulation kills the most germs. Enhanced with a nourishing blend of four different skin conditioners that are clinically proven to help maintain skin health. Milder on skin than hand washing. Foam Hand Sanitizer Refill—PURELL LTX-12 Dispensers. Hand Sanitizers Type: Foam; Color(s): Clear; For Use With: PURELL ADX-12 or LTX-12 dispensers (sold separately.); Capacity (Volume): 1, 200 mL. PURELL 2-Pack 40.58-oz Fragrance-Free Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Bag Foam | GOJ190402CT