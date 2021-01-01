From ekena millwork
Ekena Millwork 2-Pack 22-in W x 83-in H Off-White Board and Batten Composite Exterior Shutters | FBJ06E21X083RUF
Maintain curb appeal longer with our urethane faux wood shutters that stay true to authentic wood not only by boasting beautiful deep wood grain, but also by having the ability to be either stained or painted. Longevity of this faux wood material is priceless, without sacrificing the appearance of real wood shutters.