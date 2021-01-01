Need a magnetic surface? Now you can turn anything into a magnet with Baumgartens thick, black, adhesive-backed magnetic tape. Simply peel off the backing and attach. This magnetic tape is great for arts and craft projects; you can stick it to photos, pictures, business cards to brighten up your office, dorm room, home or classroom. Use it in the garage to stop nails and screws from going astray. Cheer up your cubicle, locker or filing cabinets with custom made magnets. This item is made from materials that are safer for children and won't let you down. To use, roll out the desired length of magnet and cut with dispenser. Each 15 foot x 0.5 inch roll of magnetic tape includes a roll and cut dispenser. Sold as a pack of 2 rolls of magnetic tape, each in a dispenser. Zeus 2-Pack 15-ft x 0.5-in Multipurpose Tape in Black | BAUM66021-2