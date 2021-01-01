Get ready for the ultimate relaxing experience with the Intex Rockin’ Lounge Pool Flat. The contoured design provides extra comfort as you float around in your pool. No need to get in and out of the water when you get thirsty. With a built-in cup holder you can keep your refreshment nearby as you relax and soak up the sun. This rockin' pool float is made with two air chambers and includes a repair patch so you can keep floatin' all summer long. This item weighs 6.5 pounds and is about 74in x 39in when deflated. Intex 2-Pack 1-Seat Blue Inflatable Lounger | 124676