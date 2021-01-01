2 - Light 15" Unique/Statement Drum Flush Mount

Features:Power source: Junction boxMaterial: Metal; crystalProduct Type: Flush mountNumber of Lights: 2Fixture Design: Unique/StatementFixture Shape: DrumLight Direction: AmbientFinish: BlackStyle: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Color: Shade Material: Primary Material: Metal;GlassWood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoMaximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Voltage: 120Country of Origin: ChinaShade Required: NoPower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: Spefications:ADA Compliant: CE Certified: CALGreen Compliant: NoFIRA Certified: NoDark Sky Compliant: UL Listed: TAA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: NoISO 14001 Certified: NoMET Listed: NoISO 9000 Certified: NoETL Listed: YescUL Listed: ISO 9001 Certified: NoRoHS Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoFire Rated: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Weight: 13Body Height - Top to Bottom: 8Body Width - Side to Side: 15Body Depth - Front to Back: 15Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Additional Parts Required: NoInstallation Required: YesWarranty:1 Year warrantyProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Shade Color: Satin Nickel