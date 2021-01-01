From eurofase
2 Light Multiple Recessed Kit
Features:2 Lights and bulbs (included)Recessed multi-light fixture seriesAdjustable 35 degree on both axis for aiming in any directionCast metal outer trim ring with beveled profileVoltage: 120Designed for remodel applications but also suitable for new construction applicationsShade color: WhiteConstruction Type: Remodel;New ConstructionInsulation Type: Non-IC Rated for Non-Insulated CeilingsPrimary Material: MetalPrimary Material Details: Finish: WhiteDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DrySloped Ceiling Compatible: NoNumber of Lights: 2Airtight: NoFirebox Included: NoAdjustable Light Beam: YesAdjustable Angle: Outdoor Use: NoTransformer Required: NoTransformer Included: Voltage Type: Line voltage (120 V)Spefications:Bulb type: 50W PAR20 E26 bulbETL Listed: YescETL Listed: YesTitle 24 Compliant: NoEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 6Overall Width - Side to Side: 10.5Overall Product Weight: 3.44Assembly:Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Warranty: