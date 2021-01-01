From crystorama
Crystorama 2 Light Matte Black Ceiling Mount | FUL-903-BK
The Fulton Drum shaped collection has a timeless style that adds uncomplicated beauty to any space. The double white silk shade, with the inside shade trimmed with a sleek metal holding a glass diffuser, gives the light a clean, tailored look. This fixture is both transitional and contemporary allowing its versatility to be incorporated easily into any home decor. Crystorama 2 Light Matte Black Ceiling Mount | FUL-903-BK