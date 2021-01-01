Penn-Plax 2 Knot Tough Dog Rope Toy, White

Get ready to rope Rover into a game of tug-of-war with the 2 Knot Dog Rope Toy from Penn-Plax! This sturdy rope toy is made of safe non-toxic cotton with tough knots that are perfect for added grip and irresistible chewing. The rope fibers act as floss to help clean your pup’s teeth and keep his gums healthy and strong as he chomps away. Available in white and multicolored rope, it’s built to last and safe to throw in the washing machine for easy cleaning.